How you can have your say on plans for popular Fife playpark

Fife Council is looking for people to have their say on the new play park design and equipment for Denfield Avenue park play area in Cardenden.

The consultation will begin on February 28.

Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities and leisure, said: “Play is important for children’s health and wellbeing, and play parks provide important opportunities for outdoor play.

“We’re planning to refurbish Denfield Park play area, and want to make sure it’s suitable and accessible to everyone who may use it. We’re currently carrying out a consultation where the community can let us know their thoughts on the design and the play equipment that they would like to see included as part of it.

“I’d encourage as many people as possible to take part and have their say by either filling in a short survey at haveyoursay.fife.gov.uk or by calling 03451 555 555 ext 476576 to request a form.”

The deadline is Friday, March 28.