How you can have your say on plans for popular Fife playpark

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 24th Feb 2025, 14:13 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 14:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Fife Council is looking for people to have their say on the new play park design and equipment for Denfield Avenue park play area in Cardenden. 

The consultation will begin on February 28.

Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities and leisure, said: “Play is important for children’s health and wellbeing, and play parks provide important opportunities for outdoor play.

“We’re planning to refurbish Denfield Park play area, and want to make sure it’s suitable and accessible to everyone who may use it.  We’re currently carrying out a consultation where the community can let us know their thoughts on the design and the play equipment that they would like to see included as part of it. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Fife Council is looking for people to have their say on the new play park design and equipment for Denfield Avenue park play area in Cardenden.Fife Council is looking for people to have their say on the new play park design and equipment for Denfield Avenue park play area in Cardenden.
Fife Council is looking for people to have their say on the new play park design and equipment for Denfield Avenue park play area in Cardenden.

“I’d encourage as many people as possible to take part and have their say by either filling in a short survey at haveyoursay.fife.gov.uk or by calling 03451 555 555 ext 476576 to request a form.”

The deadline is Friday, March 28.

Related topics:Fife CouncilFife

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice