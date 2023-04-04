Huge cash boost for charity supporting Fife families with additional support needs

Lynne Scott, of Nourish, is delighted the charity has received this latest grant from The Robertson Trust. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Nourish Support Centre has been awarded £45,000 from the Robertson Trust to support the work the team do.

Lynne Scott, CEO of Nourish, said: “Providing support to families in fife with additional support needs we have seen demand for our services grow, and as such we have grown as an organisation,

"We deliver a wide range of services from our family support centre, based in Elizabeth House, including support groups, family activities, after school clubs and counselling.

"Our community hub, which is based in the Mercat Shopping Centre, also provides a range of services including food parcels, our clothing bank and hygiene and baby bank.

"The community hub is also open to the public four days a week – anyone looking for some company can come along for a cuppa and a blether. People can also enjoy arts and crafts, board games and there is a children’s play area for families to access.”

Lynne said the cash from the trust is a huge boost for the charity and it will allow them to continue helping as many families as they can across the Kingdom.

The Robertson Trust is currently the largest independent grant-making trust in Scotland. It has a vision for a fair and compassionate Scotland where everyone is valued and able to flourish.

Gurdeep Kaur, funding officer at The Robertson Trust, said: “Having supported the Nourish Support Centre (NSC) in the past, we have seen first-hand the excellent work it does to support and empower people and families with additional support needs.

"In particular, NSC has a strong track record of collaboration with organisations across Fife and this has helped it become an important community anchor. We are delighted to support NSC with this award and look forward to learning from its work over the coming years.”