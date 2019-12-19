Huge outpouring of generosity for Fife Beauty Bank campaign

A charity campaign to gather unused toiletries to be distributed to those people across Fife who are living in poverty has proven a huge success.

Kirkcaldy woman Cara Forrester launched the campaign at the end of October in association with Beauty Banks to ry to make a very real, positive difference to the lives of many local people.

Monday was the last day for donations to be made to the appeal and now Cara, editor of online magazine Queendom of Fife, said it’s all hands on deck to make sure the donations are passed to charities for distribution as soon as possible.

She said: “The response has been overwhelming so far but as we have got closer to Christmas it’s been even more fantastic.

“I have already donated two full carloads to the Kirkcaldy Foodbank this week alone, with more to collect before the end of the week in the town from My Cherry Pie and Balance Fife.

“The donations I’ve already handed over – 20 odd bags and four boxes – came from local businesses including Paywizard, Changes, the Secret Garden Rooms, Mind and Body Studio and Balwearie High School.

“The Lang Toun joggers let me know that they’ve collected a whopping 25 kg which I will collect from them this week and other businesses including Chandler’s Attic have been taking donations directly to Glenrothes Foodbank to enure we get the toiletries handed over before Christmas.

“ON Fife staff and customers have also been amazing – Iona House staff donated a huge box full, Kirkcaldy Galleries have donated their collection to Fife Women’s Aid and Rothes Halls have donated to Glenrothes Foodbank.

“Donations at Cupar Library were collected by Lynne Harvie and taken to Cupar Foodbank.

“I also have eight boxes awaiting collection at Rothesay House in Glenrothes and my friend Tracey Walls also had a car full to donate to Dunfermline Foodbank this week – we guess it must be over 50kg!”

Over the course of the campaign, more than 20 businesses across the length and breadth of the Kingdom agreed to become collection points for the public’s donations.

And the community all came together to show their support with their generous donations.

Cara continued: “There are actually so many people to thank that I am concerned I forget someone so I am sorry to anyone I’ve not managed to mention here, I’m just so grateful for the outpouring of support from the local community.

“I just want to say to anyone who has donated, spread the word, helped me collect donations, organised a collection at their place of work – had any involvement at all – thank you so very, very much.

“This kindness and generosity will make a difference and give people living in hygiene poverty dignity and support.”

Through the campaign, people were encouraged to buy an extra toiletry item when they were at the shops and then hand it in to one of the collection points.