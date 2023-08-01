Police are investigating reports a masked, hooded man scaled the perimeter fence and drilled holes in the hull of the vessel causing it to submerge, leaving owners, Tina and Ross Coventry, unable to run their shellfish delivery business which provides lobster and mackerel to a number a number of high end restaurants across Fife and Edinburgh at the very height of the season.

The boat, named The Tina Louise, was attacked in the early hours of Friday, July 28, and the devastated couple have offered a substantial reward for information which helps to track down the culprit. One of their restaurant customers has also set up an online fundraiser which has already generated almost £6000 to help the family as they face up to the overnight loss of their livelihood.

Ross, who fishes in the Forth from Largo to Wemyss, said this was the latest incident at the docks. There have been previous reports of the theft of thousands of pounds of lobsters as well as damage to their creels

CCTV image of the man seen at the docks, and the boat lies submerged in the water (Pics: Submitted)

“It is devastating,” he said. “This time of the year is peak season for lobster - you don’t get many in winter. We have built up a good customer base of top end restaurants who have now lost their regular supplier. Because of the number of incidents in the area, police are now looking to see if there is a connection.”

The couple have released CCTV images of a man walking to the boat carrying what appears to be a drill on the morning of the attack. They said he climbed the security fence, and made his way directly to the Tina Louise and proceeded to drill a number of holes in the hull below the waterline. The water overwhelmed the bilge pump batteries and the boat sank a few hours later.

“It took less than four minutes to destroy our livelihoods,” said Ross. “We need to get the boat back on to dry land to see what the damage is and whether it is worth repairing. The hull can be fixed, but the engine has been in sea water for a whole week and the there is no hope of the electronics in it working.

“Even if it is a write-off we have to then go and find a boat and it isn’t as easy as just buying a car. This is the busiest time of the year so not many are selling, and any new boat has to go through a number of tests and checks to make sure it is sea worthy.”Ross fears he could be left on dry land for a considerable amount of time, unable to work. The final repair bill could run into tens of thousands of pounds.

The couple have been overwhelmed with messages of support, while donations have poured in to an online fundraiser set up by one customer, Vikki Wood of The Wee Restaurant in South Queensferry. It is at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/TheTinaLouiseFife

She wrote: “We know times are tough for everyone right now but as a large supermarket chain says ‘every little helps.’ Let's help to also restore Tina and Ross's faith in humanity.” The fund currently stands at just under £6000.