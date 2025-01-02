Huge turnout to remember Markinch Boys who died in 1971 Ibrox Disaster
The poignant remembrance took place at the memorial stone and garden in the town's Park View on Tuesday morning.
Ronald Paton (14), Bryan Todd (14), Mason Philip (14), Douglas Morrison (15) and Peter Easton (13) were among 66 football supporters who went to an Old Firm football match and never came home. A further 200 were injured during the tragedy at the Rangers v Celtic match on Saturday, January 2, 1971 when a crush occurred on stairway 13 of the stadium as the match was coming to an end.
Relatives and family friends of the five boys were joined by many residents of Markinch and the surrounding areas to pay their respects.
Among those in attendance was Peter Lee and Shane Fenton also from the town, they had walked from Markinch to Glenrothes with the boys to board their respective supporters buses.
It would be the last time they saw their five friends.
Following opening remarks from supporters club president Ronnie Bayne he was joined by Rangers past chairman David Holmes and former player John Brown to lay wreaths on behalf of the club. The service was then conducted by the Rev John McSporran. Many of those in attendance laid their own tributes.
The five rowan trees which surround the memorial were adorned with Rangers scarves.
