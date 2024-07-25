Hundreds expected to take part in Big Dip record breaking event in Leven
They will be braving the elements on Sunday in a bid to complete the world’s “largest link ‘n’ dip” by joining hands before plunging into the Firth of Forth together.
The event, which has been organised by Leven-based mind management coach Cuddy Cudworth, had originally been planned to take place at the end of May, however it was postponed amid concerns over lack of car parking and ongoing roadworks which with the numbers expected to attend could have caused traffic chaos.
But the dippers will take to the water off Leven’s Prom on Sunday afternoon as part of a wellness day.
As well as the dip, there will be yoga, guest speakers and breathwork taking place on the day with events running from 11am to 4pm.
The Dip a Thon has been organised by local group Fife Dippers, which was started by Cuddy who has been a daily dipper for over three years after reading about the benefits of cold water therapy.
Sunday’s event is not just about the world record breaking attempt. It’s being held in aid of the charity Megan’s Space, which promotes mental health for teenagers.
Those taking part in the day’s events must register from 11am and make a donation. The registration table will be located in the middle car park on the Prom, beside the Scottie sculpture.
For more information about Sunday’s event visit the Fife Dippers Facebook page.
