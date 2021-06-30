It was the last leisure facility to re-open in Fife after lockdown - ending fears over its very future.

Operators, Fife Sport & Leisure ,Trust said that over 500 people had booked sessions in its pool, gym, outdoor pitches and group fitness sessions in the first week back.

And next week, staff will welcome back over 250 participants of the Learn to Swim programme which had continued lessons at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre during the closure.

Beacon Leisure Centre, Burntisland (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The Beacon’s return was underpinned by £100,000 of essential works to make it compliant with post-COVID regulations - and a £1m commitment from Fife Council or longer-term works to deliver more improvements.

Emma Walker chief executive of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “It’s great to see people back in the centre.”

She added: “We will continue to work with the council to schedule further refurbishment works as part of the ongoing commitment to deliver sports and leisure opportunities to the local community.

“And, I hope that as many people as possible, bearing in mind the need for social distancing and COVID health and safety measures, will make use of the centre and enjoy the summer offers and programmes available.”

One of the first back into the facility was Karen Sharp from Burntisland, a regular at the Beacon.She said: “It’s great to be back and have the centre open again – I’m looking forward to getting back to my old routine."

