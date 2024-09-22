Hundreds flock to see first Red Bull ‘Up The Mast’ Challenge in St Andrews
In total, 80 challengers took on the slippery challenge in front of 600 spectators, who were entertained throughout the afternoon by the event’s bizarre and challenging format.
Competitors were tested on their speed, balance, and willpower as they attempted to grab the flag at the end of a greased mast overlooking St Andrews Harbour. Many St Andrews University students took part in the event, making it the perfect first-impression for freshers.
Graham Mutch was crowned the winner as competitors took turns to run up the greasy pole to try to capture the flag. Eight challengers out of 80 qualified for the final after capturing the flag in the first round of the competition. In the final, Mutch, who hails from Fife, claimed victory as the only participant able to capture the flag for a second time.
He said “I found it amazing! I am addicted. I really want to do it all the time. I will definitely come back next year.”
Before the main event, Red Bull athlete Kriss Kyle gave participants some inspiration in an impressive display of skill and balance, as the Scottish BMX rider defied the laws of physics by completing the challenge on a bike.
