Hundreds from Fife’s third sector pack funders’ fayre event in Kirkcaldy

Over 400 representatives from across Fife’s third sector packed into Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus last week for a bustling and inspiring Fife Funders’ Fayre.

The event brought together charities, community groups, voluntary organisations, and social enterprises for a full day of funding insights, networking, and practical support.

Designed to connect organisations with a diverse range of funders and support agencies, the event offered a unique opportunity to explore current grant schemes, strengthen sector knowledge, and spark new ideas to help build a resilient future.

Attendees had the chance to meet face-to-face with a wide range of funders and support providers. Confirmed stallholders included Bank of Scotland Foundation, Coalfields Regeneration Trust, Corra Foundation, Foundation Scotland, The National Lottery, Lindsays, Keegan & Pennykid, Thomson Cooper Accountants, The Robertson Trust, and many more.

Workshop spaces were in high demand, with expert-led sessions covering topics such as writing stronger funding applications, navigating charity law changes, PVG and Disclosure updates, and improving organisational resilience. Each workshop delivered practical guidance, actionable tips, and lively discussion.

FVA staff were on hand throughout the day, providing tailored support including constitution reviews, funding guidance, and organisational health checks.

Kenny Murphy, chief executive of FVA said “Fife Funders’ Fayre brought together organisations of every size and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. The enthusiasm, connection, and share purpose in the room showed just how vital this kind of gathering is for our sector. Events like this are exactly what our sector needs and truly benefits from.”