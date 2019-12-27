Hundreds of Fife kids wake up to presents thanks to Toy Drive

More than 500 children in north east Fife woke up with Christmas presents under the tree, thanks to the generosity of Fifers and a dedicated team of volunteers.

Toy Drive appeal founder Victoria Leonard said 2019 had been “another successful year”, with around 50 schools, businesses, voluntary groups and more acting as collection points.

The annual appeal collects toys, books and ‘stocking fillers’ and distributes them to families across north east Fife who have been referred.

Donations came from individuals and groups, with the Rotary Club of North Fife giving the appeal £1500 – which will be used to purchase Santa sacks and presents in 2020 – and Tesco Riverside donating “box after box” of toys.

“It has been unbelievable,” Victoria said. “It’s such a community-driven thing. If no one donates, we couldn’t give out the gifts.

“Referrers come back and say the families were delighted, or that it has helped with the relationship. We’ve had so many lovely comments.

“The amount of love and support has renewed my belief in how much we are a community.”

Victoria thanked everyone who donated and the collection points, adding: “I also want to thank the people behind the scenes. Laura Lumsden and Lee help constantly.

“Gordon Borthwick delivers stuff every year. Ruth Mitchell has been bagging and bagging.

“The volunteers give up their weekends and evenings and do all the hard work.”