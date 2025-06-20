Hundreds of Fife kinship carers enjoy special anniversary event

Over 450 Fife kinship carers and their families braved the elements and enjoyed Fife Council Kinship Team's Burntisland fun day.

With a large marquee to keep everyone dry and waterproofs and wellies for outdoors, neither rain nor wind stopped the festivities at this year's fun day, which also marked the team's 10th anniversary.

Children and grown ups alike enjoyed face painting, balloon modelling, walking with llamas, dancing, music, football, and refreshments.

The event was also attended by Ken Gourlay, chief executive of Fife Council, and Councillor David Ross, council leader, who both thanked our kinship carers for their dedication, care and commitment to the children in their care.

The Kinship care event took place on the Links in Burntisland (Pic: Fife Council)

Debbie Adamson, family based care service manager, said: “Events like these hosted by our incredible Kinship Team for our local kinship carers and children allow the carers and their families to connect, come together and have fun. There is a real sense of family and community and these events are always well supported and attended by our kinship carers."

Emma King, team manager added: "The sun didn’t quite make it out, but that did not stop us from having a brilliant time celebrating kinship care. Our Kinship Team has been supporting our carers and their families for 10 years, so this year's celebrations were particularly close to our hearts.”

All Fife kinship carers can access a range of Kinship Care Groups where they can discuss issues affecting them and their own experiences with other local carers. Find more information by calling 01592 583554.