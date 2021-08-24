Around 600 people took part in the Race for Life events at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy on Sunday.

This included a 3K, 5K and 10K and more than £55,700 was raised to help fund life-saving research.

The Pretty Muddy 5K and kids’ events were cancelled on Sunday morning because the medical provider was unable to provide cover due to COVID-19.

Hundreds of Fifers took part in Kirkcaldy's Race for Life events on Sunday in Beveridge Park. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Organisers said that all participants who had signed up will receive a full refund.

Lisa Adams, Race for Life spokeswoman, said: “We are sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience caused by the last minute cancellation of Pretty Muddy Fife.

“Unfortunately, some of the team who were providing medical cover for the event had to self isolate due to COVID-19.

"The health and safety of all staff, volunteers and participants has to come first so we hope everyone understands why this decision had to be made.

Race for Life 2021 - Carrie Deavin with daughter Nova , age 5, and great grandmother Blue White. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

“Participants are entitled to a full refund of their entry fee.

"There is also the option to transfer entry to another Pretty Muddy event. Pretty Muddy Edinburgh is on September 11 and Pretty Muddy Dundee is on September 12.”

All mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year during the pandemic.

Now Cancer Research UK’s much- loved events are finally back but with socially distanced measures to keep participants safe.

Those who took part in the Kirkcaldy event included Fife great-grandmother Blue White, her grand-daughter Carrie Deavin, 29, and great-granddaughter Nova, 5.

They have all taken part in the fundraiser since 2016 – Nova was only four months old when she did her first one.

Blue said: “My whole family turned up, unbeknown to me, on the day to support me when I did my first Race for Life in 2016 after my own cancer diagnosis and treatment. It was very emotional. My grand-daughter was pushing Nova round in the pram but she had her own number and even got a medal at the end!”

Blue was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a lumpectomy and radiotherapy in 2015.

She said: “This has been my sixth year since the diagnosis and so far so good. I have had a few scares along the way but nothing too drastic so I’m hoping it continues that way.

“The Race for Life on Sunday was good – we did the 5K and although the numbers were down on previous years, the radio station presenters kept everyone going. The organisers still managed to raise a lot of money collectively from events across the country which is the main thing.”

Lisa continued: “Our focus this year at Race for Life Fife was on delivering a safe event.

“This meant it looked a little different this year. There was no group energiser before participants set off. People were also advised to arrive at a specified time and remain socially distanced from those not in their household or bubble at all times. This was to help keep participants safe.”

She added: “We’d like to thank everyone who did take part on Sunday.

“Funds raised - whether its £10 or £100 will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.”

