Hundreds of Fifers rally to support 16-day campaign to end violence against women

A huge number of Fifers have taken part in 16 days of of activism to end violence against women.

The campaign culminated with an equalities fair held on Human Rights Day on December10. It was attended by staff from Fife Violence Against Women Partnership (FVAWP) to raise awareness of the support available to victims and to highlight the campaign.

A range of activities took place throughout the 16 days including a Reclaim the Night march, events, training sessions and the opportunity for people to add their name to the white ribbon pledge. In total some 830 people took part.

FVAWP brings together many organisations working together to end violence against women,. Including Fife Council, Police Scotland Fife Division, NHS Fife, Fife College, St Andrews University, Fife Women’s Aid, Shakti Women’s Aid, Victim Support, Kingdom Abuse Survivors Project (KASP), Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre (FRASAC) and Safe Space.

Reclaim the Night march in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted).

The international 16 days campaign is when individuals, communities and organisations come together annually to raise awareness of the impact of violence against women and voice the need to end it.

An audience took part in a conversation with authors Alan Bissett (Lads: A guide to respect and consent) and Lynne Crawford (The Petriarchy). It focussed on talking to young people about relationships, navigating the world around them and recognising unhelpful gender stereotypes, using these books as conversation starters. The partnership also purchased copies of Lads to gift to every high school in Fife as a tool for the ‘Mentors in Violence Prevention’ programmes.

Fife Women’s Aid held an online webinar with world renowned domestic abuse expert Dr Emma Katz.

It was an opportunity for people in Fife to hear her speak about the impact that domestic abuse has on children and young people. This was followed by a video made to show the work being done in Fife to support mums impacted by domestic abuse.

An audience with authors Alan Bissett and Lynne Crawford (Pic: Submitted)

A ‘Reclaim The Night’ march and event took place in Kirkcaldy with around 200 people which was well received by the local community. An after event of speakers and conversation was attended by over 100 people and encouraged them to think hopefully, imagining what a Scotland without violence against women would be like.

Throughout the 16 days, the White Ribbon pledge was promoted – encouraging people to sign the pledge never to commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women. Sign up here whiteribbonscotland.org.uk/make-your-pledge

Laura Pearson, coordinator of FVAWP, said: “The days campaign is really important to us in Fife as a chance to be visible and talk to people about our work towards ending violence against women. We work on campaigns all year round with the goal to raise awareness of issues, such as women’s safety, stalking and sexual assault, and share information about where people can receive support. We need to keep raising awareness about women’s rights and show how we can all play a part in working towards a Scotland where everyone can feel safe.”

> The next free public showing of the What Were You Wearing exhibition takes place on February 24 from 2:00pm-5:00pm and 25th from 10:00am-3:00pm.

> Anyone impacted by domestic abuse or sexual assault can receive support from Fife Women’s Aid - 0808 802 5555 or www.fifewomensaid.org.uk or Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre - 01592 642336 or www.frasac.org.uk