The 2023 Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival takes place on the weekend August 26-27 and hundreds of runners are expected to descend on Beveridge Park for the start and finish.

The event features a half marathon which has been confirmed as Scottish Athletics’s East District championship event - the first time it has ever been held in the Lang Toun, and the first time it has come to Fife in 23 years, as well as a shorter trail run.

And while competitive runners aim for championship merits, the event is very much open to all.

The 2023 road running festival takes place in August (Pics: Fife Photo Agency)

Organisers have over 500 runners signed up, but there is still room to add your name to the starting line-up and be part of an event that offers a unique course which takes in all three town parks - Beveridge, Ravenscraig and Dunnikier. The tented village at Beveridge Park will also be the biggest yet with a host of stall holders signed up to be part of the day and generate a fantastic atmosphere for runners and spectators alike.

Councillor Alistair Cameron, who helped launch the event, said: “We’ve had a good response from people across Fife, but there are still places available as we head into the five week countdown to the big day. We’re also looking for volunteers to help on the day.”

The race is sponsored by Your Ford Centre, and will actually pass the showroom on the corner of Forth Avenue, while Maggie’s Fife is its charity partner again this year. Runners will be offered bright orange vests on the day by Maggie’s to help raise awareness of the town’s cancer care centre, and they can also run to fundraise for it.

The race official t-shirt will also feature a host of sponsors on the back. They include Bob & Berts, Fife Sport & Leisure Trust, DM Hall, The Duchess, PPI Insurance, D&G Autocare, Contraflow, Morton & Napier and McIntyre Roofing.