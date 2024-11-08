Over 400 students have celebrated their graduation day at Fife College.

The celebrations kicked off in Dunfermline earlier this week, with 163 students graduating at The Abbey. The two ceremonies were followed by two more at St Bryce Kirk in Kirkcaldy on Thursday where a further 280 students graduated.

Students crossing the stage have gained a range of qualifications, including degrees and diplomas. Family and friends, along with staff and guests of the college, were at the ceremonies to celebrate their hard work and achievements.

Among the students graduating at the Kirkcaldy ceremonies was Louise MacDonald who received her HNC Social Services award.

Students celebrate graduation day at Fife College's Kirkcaldy campus (Pic: Fife College)

Louise, from Methil, said: “I found the course enjoyable. It was very important, there was a lot of insight in terms of social culture and everything else that's going on in this area.

“I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve done so far at college and I would absolutely recommend it to others. There are so many areas to study.”

Louise has gone on to the HND Additional Support Needs: Managing and Supporting the Services course. She then plans to go on to the BA Learning Difficulties/Disabilities degree programme, offered at the college in partnership with Abertay University.

Jim Metcalfe, college principal, said: “Graduation is a moment for us to recognise the commitment and resilience our students have shown throughout their studies, and we’re incredibly proud to be joining them in celebration this week. This year is particularly special for us, as we not only recognise the success of our latest graduates but also mark the 125th anniversary of Fife College.

“Graduation week serves as a reminder of our mission to provide opportunities for all, to deliver outstanding education and to drive economic prosperity for the region.

“As our latest graduates step forward as the newest alumni, we eagerly awaits their future accomplishments and contributions to the wider world. Graduation is just the beginning of an exciting new journey.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the first college presence in Fife. It can trace its roots to October 10, 1899, when Lauder Technical School opened its doors, thanks to George Lauder's vision and the generous financial backing of his nephew, the renowned philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.