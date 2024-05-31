Hundreds set to complete annual Chariots of Fire Beach Race on St Andrews West Sands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of runners are set to take to the West Sands on Sunday for the annual Chariots Beach Race.

The popular event, inspired by scenes from the 1981 film Chariots of Fire which were filmed on the St Andrews beach, is a simple out and back 5k race along the sand.

As well as the 5k, Sunday’s event includes a children’s one mile fun run.

Entries for the day have once again sold out and organisers are looking forward to it.

The Chariots of Fire Beach Race returned to the West Sands in St Andrews in June this year, with the field of around 600 runners helping the event to raise over £9000 for local charities.

The Chariots Beach Race is a fundraiser for local charities with all proceeds after essential costs going to the RNLI and two St Andrews-based charities, Families First St Andrews and Home Start North East Fife.

This year marks 100 years since Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams – whose story is told in the film – brought glory to their country in the Olympic Games of 1924.

And to mark the occasion a group of students from St Leonards School in St Andrews and peers from Eltham College in London are currently making their way from Paris to St Andrews in honour of Eric Liddell, running a relay.

Having set off from Paris last Sunday they are making the 680 mile journey and will be joining the hundreds of other runners on the beach at West Sands on Sunday morning to complete their relay.

In a post on social media, event organisers said: “There's so much to look forward to this year - the centenary of the achievements of Abrahams and Liddell in Paris at the Stade Olympique Yves-du-Manoir, our biggest field ever, our own VangALEis beer, and being joined by the student relay that set off from Paris early on Sunday morning.

“In the year we celebrate the centenary of the Paris 1924 Olympics, we're super excited for Sunday.”

Once again, local businesses are supporting the event including Fisher & Donaldson, St Andrews Brewing Company and Janettas.

St Andrews Brewing Company have teamed up with The Chariots of Fire Beach Race to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Paris Olympics with the creation of their VangALEis IPA.