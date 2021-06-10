Hundreds sign petition to save Post Office counters at Fife Spar branches

A petition has been launched.

Spar announced earlier this week that it will close 31 Post Office counters in their stores, including six branches in Fife: Balmullo, Ladybank, Newport, East Wemyss, Thornton and St Andrews.

The services are due to close later in 2021.

Now MSP Willie Rennie MP Wendy Chamberlain and north east Fife’s Lib Dem councillors have called on Spar to reverse its decision and maintain the services.

Within 24 hours of going live, more than 300 people had signed the petition.

Mr Rennie said: “I’m deeply concerned by CJ Lang Spar group’s decision to close Post Office facilities at four of their shops in north east Fife, From Newport to Balmullo, and Ladybank to Tom Morris Drive St Andrews.

“I’ve already called their chief executive to discuss how we protect the services in these stores. We will also be speaking to the Post Office group to make sure everything that can be done happens in order to keep the counters in these communities.”

Ms Chamberlain added: “Post Office counters sit the heart of our communities. Any closures have big consequences. That’s why my Lib Dem colleagues and I have launched this petition calling on the Post Office and Spar to maintain these services.

“More needs to be done to ensure viable post office and other vital access to cash services can be provided to communities across north east Fife.”