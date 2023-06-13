Shona Gordon, 44 and two year-old Cwtch are inseparable, and the adorable pooch is far from living up to the English Bulldog breed's unfair lazy stereotype.

The pup loves to go for long walks with along Burntisland Beach, the town’s Links and loves running and playing at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy, and also Kinghorn Loch.

But when he gets home the placid dog has a different side, and his rambunctious and highly strung behaviour led Shona to have to get up in the night to take him out for a walk- - some nights she was getting less than three hours of sleep.

Buster with owner Shona Gordon (Pics: Shona Gordon/ Animal News Agency)

Shona, a supermarket assistant store manager who lives with partner Fiona, 55, in Burntisland: "He has this side, and it may just be his age, a teenager growing up, but like clockwork you can bet your last dollar how he is going to be, and it's not good. It usually happens after a walk which seems to invigorate and energise him and he can’t come down once he gets going. No matter how long a walk he has been on or how long you’ve played with him with his tug toy or a ball, he will just keep going and going and bouncing and jumping all over you.”

To help tame Cwtch's evening tantrums, Shona tried a number of products, including a calming milk mixture which was supposed to help him get ready for sleep, but nothing worked until she came across a solution, Calming by Pawable, which contains thyme - a herb which is usually found to enhance the flavours in a traditional roast dinner.

Shona explained: "I was a bit hesitant and unsure if he would eat his food with it in as it’s such a strong smell - he ate it straight away. After an hour or so, when he usually starts his nonsense, we definitely noticed a difference. He wasn’t as boisterous as normal and his nonsense did not last as long. He was soon snoring away and fast asleep. It has definitely helped with his hyperactivity and his boisterousness.”

Thyme is a superfood herb when it comes to increasing a dog’s respiratory function, and helping them cope and feel more relaxed. The herb is also packed with vitamins and minerals - thyme is rich in vitamins A, C, and K.

Shona added: "Before taking Calming, Cwtch was such a live wire and there were times I’ve had to get up out of bed and take him out on a walk, in the pitch black as he was just hyper beyond belief. Now, he has his dinner, has a bit of a play, takes himself away to bed and is soon snoring his head off! It’s made our quality of sleep so much better, and in a roundabout way, it’s calmed us down too!"