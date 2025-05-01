'I ran London Marathon in memory of two close friends who died from brain tumours'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife woman celebrated a landmark birthday by running the London Marathon to raise vital funds for research into brain tumours in memory of two close friends.

Gill Logan, from St Andrews, crossed the finish line in an impressive time of four hours and 58 minutes, and handed more than £3,300 to Brain Tumour Research, a charity close to her heart. The amount will fund over a day of research at one of the charity’s centres of excellence, where scientists are working hard to find a cure for all brain tumours.

Gill ran in memory of two friends who both sadly lost their lives to brain tumours in the last few years, and in support of her sister’s friend who is currently living with the disease.

To tackle the iconic 26.2 mile challenge, she joined local running club, Anster Allsorts, which she credits with helping her prepare for the event.

Gill Logan with her medal after completing the London Marathon (Pic: Submitted)

“They have been brilliant,” she said. “I had never done anything like this before but several people there have done a lot of marathons, and they really took me under their wing. We trained together and I could not have done it without them.

"The marathon is one of those things I have watched on TV for years and always thought about doing. I knew if I did not do it now, I might never do it, so I am just so pleased and proud to have been a part of it and to raise money for this amazing charity.

"The heat definitely made it harder. I have a slight injury and from mile 20 onwards I started to feel it, so the last couple of miles were very painful. If the course had been even a metre longer, I do not think I would have made it. But the atmosphere was amazing and the crowds just kept you going. I absolutely loved it."

Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age and around 12,000 people are diagnosed with a primary brain tumour each year. Yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002.

Gill said: "Running to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research was a natural thing to do, as I have such a personal connection with people who have suffered from the disease.

“I am sure what I have raised is just a drop in the ocean for what is needed to find a cure for brain tumours, but I am hopeful it will help the thousands of people who suffer from this disease every year. If anyone wants to take on the marathon too, I would recommend surrounding yourself with positive people who can help you get through it, and just do it!"

To support Gill’s London Marathon fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/gill-logan-1

Carol Robertson, national events manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: "We are so proud of Gill and everything she has achieved. Completing the London Marathon is a huge accomplishment, and the funds she has raised will make a real difference in helping

us find a cure for brain tumours. Her dedication and spirit are truly inspiring."