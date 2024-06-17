Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Fife woman who waited four years to abseil the Forth Bridge for charity has spoken of her “unique experience”

Lydia Lawson joined a host of fundraisers at the event on Sunday to raise funds for Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland in memory of both her parents, Jim and Bunty.

The 63-year old from Dalgety Bay, who worked in the principal’s office and the Bursar’s Department at the Erskine Stewart’s Melville Schools in Edinburgh, was supposed to descend from the famous landmark in 2020 to mark her 60th birthday - the year she planned to take on six different challenges. Unfortunately, the pandemic intervened, and she had to wait four years to fulfill her mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lydia said: “My dad suffered from heart and chest problems and my mum had died six years previously as the result of a stroke. It was important to me that it is a Scottish charity and the money raised in Scotland stays in Scotland with CHSS. It was fantastic to take part in the Forth Bridge Abseil in memory of my mum and dad. It was a unique experience and I'd recommend everyone to give it a go."

Lydia Lawson at the Forth Bridge for her charity abseil (Pic: Submitted)

Lydia has taken part in a number of fundraising events for CHSS over the years including the Loch Leven Walkathon, and has raised more than £3800 for the charity. To make a donation please visit www.chss.org.uk/supportus/donate

Hundreds of people made their way to South Queensferry to take part in the ultimate abseiling experience from the Forth Bridge. Participants took part in groups throughout the day, abseiling 165 feet from the bridge onto the sandy beach below. The event has been running since 2003, returning last year after a break due to pandemic restrictions. So far this year, the event has raised over £115,000

Jayne Forbes, assistant director of fundraising at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “It is incredibly inspiring to watch people take on this challenge. You can see just how important it is for them to support charities that are close to their hearts – they are real fundraising heroes!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad