I was arrested, charged and put into custody to raise thousands of £s for Maggie’s Fife

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 12:25 BST
Thousands of £s have been raised for Maggie’s Fife in a new event which saw six Kirkcaldy business leaders ‘arrested’ and jailed for the day.

‘Jail or Bail’ saw the volunteers placed before Sheriff Williamson to answer a variety of charges, and then held in custody for the day while they worked to raise their £1000 bail.

The response from their networks of business contacts on social media was overwhelming, with donations pouring in - and the sum they raised also triggered match funding from Fife business Smith Anderson who are long standing supporters of our cancer care centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can still donate to any of the individual JustGiving pages which were set up for each of the prisoners who were dubbed ‘the Kirkcaldy Six.’

'The Kirkcaldy Six' - business leaders and influencers who were arrested and held in custody in a new fundraiser for Maggie's Fife - Pamela Stevenson, Vanessa Motion,. Allan Crow, Colin Salmond-Wallace, Yosof Ewing and Anne Oliver. (Pic: Cath Ruane)placeholder image
'The Kirkcaldy Six' - business leaders and influencers who were arrested and held in custody in a new fundraiser for Maggie's Fife - Pamela Stevenson, Vanessa Motion,. Allan Crow, Colin Salmond-Wallace, Yosof Ewing and Anne Oliver. (Pic: Cath Ruane)

https://www.justgiving.com/page/allan-crow-jail-or-bail

https://www.justgiving.com/page/yosof-ewing-jail-or-bail

https://www.justgiving.com/page/vanessa-motion-jail-or-bail

https://www.justgiving.com/page/ann-oliver-jail-or-bail

https://www.justgiving.com/page/pammy-stevenson-jail-or-bail

https://www.justgiving.com/page/colin-wallace-jail-or-bail

The final total raised will be announced next week.

Related topics:FifeKirkcaldy
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice