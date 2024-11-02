I was arrested, charged and put into custody to raise thousands of £s for Maggie’s Fife
‘Jail or Bail’ saw the volunteers placed before Sheriff Williamson to answer a variety of charges, and then held in custody for the day while they worked to raise their £1000 bail.
The response from their networks of business contacts on social media was overwhelming, with donations pouring in - and the sum they raised also triggered match funding from Fife business Smith Anderson who are long standing supporters of our cancer care centre.
You can still donate to any of the individual JustGiving pages which were set up for each of the prisoners who were dubbed ‘the Kirkcaldy Six.’
The final total raised will be announced next week.