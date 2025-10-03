I went from baking in my kitchen to running a shop and running a St Andrews cafe

Life is pretty hectic these days for former carer Michelle Caulfield, with a thriving cake shop and café filling her every waking hour.

But the new boss of the cafe at St Andrews Museum and owner of the acclaimed St Andrews Cake Co wouldn’t have it any other way.

Michelle took over the café in June and it has been a busy first summer season, and not without its challenges - not least with staffing issues - but with her mum Lorraine, dad Anthony and oldest son Jack working alongside her, she is confident things will go from strength to strength.

As she adds the finishing touches to the café’s new ‘Winter Warmers’ menu, she’s already planning how to attract more visitors through social media and word of mouth.

Michelle Caulfield in her St Andrews Cake Co at the Museum Café in St Andrews Museum. (Pic: OnFife)

Two years ago, Michelle made the decision to open a shop in the heart of St Andrews, after several years baking cakes for friends and family as well as corporate events, from her kitchen.

And when the opportunity arose to take over the running of the museum café, Michelle thought it was an ideal way to expand her business.

“If you’d told me then that I would be running a shop and a café I wouldn’t have believed you, and there are still some mornings I wake up and think what on earth am I doing,” she said. “But when you receive great feedback from customers and see them returning regularly, you know you’re doing something right.”

Son Anthony is in charge of making the home-made soups and the new menu will serve up hearty flavours such as leek and potato and lentil to beat the colder weather.

In addition, haggis, neeps and tatties, mac and cheese and a Mediterranean roast veg lasagne are just a few of the new dishes joining firm favourites such as the posh fish finger sandwich.

The café will also host a Hallowe’en afternoon tea from 1:00pm to 3:00pm on October 25 to tie in with the museum’s ‘Hallowe’en slitherin’ snake-making’ event.

Fiona Austin, assistant manager at St Andrews Museum, said: “We have been absolutely delighted to welcome Michelle and her team. It's a real family affair and we have been so excited to have the cafe up and running.”