Sir Ian Rankin returns to Fife to headline a festival’s literary line-up later this year.

The Rebus author will taken part in Outwith Festival which brings live music, film, workshops and a host of events to venues across Dunfermline from September 3-7.

Sir Ian will join the BBC’s Nicola Meighan in conversation about the cultural moments that have shaped his life and work. Hot on the heels of his latest John Rebus novel Midnight and Blue, he will reflect on everything from music to politics to the characters who made him one of the world’s top crime writers.

In a genre twist, Outwith also turns its lens to modern pop with ‘Cowboy Like Me and other Swiftian Lyrics’ - Taylor’s version - in a unique workshop which inviting Swifties and literary enthusiasts alike to explore the storytelling power of Taylor Swift’s lyrics. Expect lively discussion and hands-on activities that help you practice your skills in literary analysis and criticism.

Ian Rankin is heading back to Fife to be part of the 2025 Outwith Festival (Pic: Scott Louden)

Outwith also marks 150 years since the birth of John Buchan, one of Scotland’s most influential 20th-century writers.

Ursula Buchan, his granddaughter and an award-winning author and historian, joins the festival to discuss his literary legacy. Writer of the acclaimed biography Beyond The Thirty-Nine Steps, her talk offers an intimate look into the life and work of the man behind the classic novel.

For those inspired to put pen to paper, a series of welcoming workshops offer space to explore personal writing. Marianne Berghuis leads a memoir session using local landmarks as creative prompts, perfect for anyone curious about capturing their own story.

Budding writers can also share their work at Outwith Festival’s first-ever Spoken Word Open Mic Night on September 6, hosted in partnership with Fife Writes, while artist and writer Fi Bailey will host an imaginative, stress-free writing workshop designed to spark ideas, test new techniques, and help participants connect with their creative voice—whatever their experience level.

Now in its seventh year, Outwith Festival returns to Dunfermline to celebrate arts, music, literature, design, theatre and film. This five-day event includes music headliners Arab Strap and The Twilight Sad. Tickets and full programme available at www.outwithfestival.co.uk