Ian Rankin: King's Crowdfunder offers drinks with the Rebus' creator as a new, one off reward

In a bid to raise a final £1 million before the Old Lady of Leven Street closes for redevelopment, Edinburgh theatre lovers are being invited pledge donations to the King's Crowdfunder in return for one of a number of exclusive rewards, including a one-off opportunity to enjoy a pint with the popular crime-writer who is also a King's Theatre ambassador.

The award-winning novelist, says, “The King’s Theatre is central to entertainment history in Edinburgh and continues to host great shows and performers from around the globe. I’m keen to see it refurbished to the highest standard so it can continue to dazzle audiences for decades to come.”

Ian Rankin, crime writer and cultural ambassador for the Edinburgh King's Campaign Photo by Phil Wilkinson

Pledge £250 when the reward goes live on the King’s Crowdfunder page tomorrow, Thursday, May 26, at 1pm, and you could find yourself and a friend raising a glass to the future of Edinburgh's people's theatre with the author at Bennets Bar, next door to the King’s, on a date and at a time to be agreed. Best of all, the drinks will be on Ian.

To pledge, go to the King’s Crowdfunder page at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/kings-finishing-line.

The reward is just one of a number available. Other rewards include, for £10, your name in the credits of a special ‘Thank You’ video. For £25, you will receive a Cut Out and Build Miniature King’s, and for £40, a discounted Friends membership valid for a year giving access to discounted tickets for selected shows.

Ian Rankin pulling the first pint of Leith heavy at the Oxford bar

Pledge £60 to become the proud owner of a King's Theatre counterweight, used in the fly tower and dating back to the Fifties. £75 buys you the opportunity to meet the architects for an exclusive insight into the redevelopment project, while £200 will allow you and a pal to watch Sunshine on Leith from the King’s lighting desk.

A pledge of £200 will secure one of 10 personalised video messages from panto stars Allan Stewart, Grant Stott and Jordan Young. £265 will get you and a friend an invite onto the new stage of the King’s post re-opening to celebrate with a toast, while for £300 you can have your name on an upper circle seat for 10 years.

Finally, for £500 you can Name a Step on one of two new staircases in the redeveloped venue, while £1,000 will help upgrade the dressing rooms and see the donor's name on a plaque on a dressing table for a period of 10 years - another reward available from May 26.

Fiona Gibson, CEO of Capital Theatres, adds, “These rewards offer some unique slices of theatre history like a King’s counterweight; money can’t buy experiences like watching Sunshine on Leith from the lighting desk; as well as some star-studded prizes like having a pint with King’s Theatre Ambassador and Edinburgh legend Ian Rankin. What a great way to support transformative redevelopment of this gem of Edinburgh architecture and culture and get an exclusive prize too.”

The King’s redevelopment has already been benefited by grants and donations from various bodies to the sum of more than £24 million, 90% of the total cost of the project.

