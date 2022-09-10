News you can trust since 1871
Ice hockey fans impeccable two-minutes silence for The Queen

Scottish ice hockey fans impeccably observed a two-minute silence in memory of The Queen before a match on Friday.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 11:30 am
The game between Glasgow Clan and Fife Flyers was one of the few sporting fixtures to go ahead following the death of the Monarch.

It was the very first fixture of the new EIHL 20-22-023 season, and was staged at Braehead Arena.

Before the game fans were asked to observe a two-minute silence.

Players and fans observe a two minute silence

It was followed by the playing of God Save The Queen.

Similar tributes are expected to be held before games planned across the weekend.

