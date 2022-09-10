Ice hockey fans impeccable two-minutes silence for The Queen
Scottish ice hockey fans impeccably observed a two-minute silence in memory of The Queen before a match on Friday.
The game between Glasgow Clan and Fife Flyers was one of the few sporting fixtures to go ahead following the death of the Monarch.
It was the very first fixture of the new EIHL 20-22-023 season, and was staged at Braehead Arena.
Before the game fans were asked to observe a two-minute silence.
It was followed by the playing of God Save The Queen.
Similar tributes are expected to be held before games planned across the weekend.