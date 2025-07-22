Iconic Fife baker Fisher & Donaldson reveal new flagship shop and cafe

One of Fife’s best known bakers has unveiled plans to create a new shop and cafe in a landmark building in St Andrews.

Fisher & Donaldson - famous for its fudge dughnuts - has bought the former M&Co premises in South Street to become the new home of their operations in the town.

The family run firm said it had outgrown its long-established base in Church Street – it has been there for 70 years - and aims to be in its new home by next summer.

“St Andrews is our home and has been at the heart of our family and our business for five generations,” said the Milne Family, custodians of Fisher & Donaldson. “We have loved every moment of serving the community from Church Street, where so many locals, families, students and visitors have made us part of their St Andrews traditions.

How the new Fisher & Donaldson shop and cafe in St Andrews could look (Pic: Submitted)

"Our new location on South Street will give us the space to grow and welcome even more people into the Fisher & Donaldson experience – while remaining true to the heritage and charm our customers know and love.”

The new bakery and café will feature everything customers have come to expect – from world-famous fudge doughnuts to luxury handmade chocolates and traditional Scottish shortbread – now in a space that offers an enhanced retail experience, sitting-in spaces and room for exciting new ventures including baking workshops, as well as a family area and garden space.

Richard Keating, director and founder at RKA Architectural design studio, which is overseeing the transformation of 125 South Street, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Fisher & Donaldson to restore this charming building and bring it back to life as a central feature of St Andrews’ town centre. Our vision is to honour the building’s character while creating a warm, welcoming space that serves the community and visitors for generations to come.”

Fisher & Donaldson can trace its history back more than 100 years. It started when brothers-in-law Willie Fisher and Davie Donaldson used their demob money after World War I to set up a bakery at 21 Crossgate, Cupar – just a mile from the business’ current bakery.