Matt Hancock leaves 10 Downing Street . (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Even among the Cabinet Of The Talentless, Hancock manages to be duller than almost everyone else - a grey figure you could study for hours trying to figure out what made him worthy of running high office until you gave yourself a migraine.

As Health Secretary, in charge of leading the country through the pandemic, he broke his own social distancing rules - the same ones which barred grieving relatives from hugging at funerals - and was caught in a toe-curling snog with his lover.

After seeing an unpaid role role with the UN rescinded, Hancock is clearly planning for life outwith politics, although that may come as a surprise to the constituents of West Suffolk who will struggle to get an appointment with him while he mucks about in the jungle.

For that contempt alone, he should be turfed out of office immediately.

A reported six-figure pay cheque also sticks in the craw.

Not only is he not worth it, but he can’t even be up front and just say ‘yup, I’m here for the dosh.’

Instead Hancock delivered the usual PR-approved platitudes about reaching out the masses, and showing his human side. Good luck to the producers identifying that. His mantra was as patronising as it was insulting.

"It's our job as politicians to go to where the people are - not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster,” he whined. "Like you, politicians are human, with hopes and fears, and normal emotions just like everyone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Where better to show the human side of those who make these decisions than with the most watched programme on TV?

"There are those who got their news from brilliant shows like This Morning, Loose Women and Gogglebox. It's popular TV shows like these - and I'm A Celebrity ... of course - that help to deliver important messages to the masses.

"Rather than looking down on reality TV, we should see it for what it is - a powerful tool to get our message heard by younger generations.”

He described reality TV as “honest and unfiltered” - in fact it’s the polar opposite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’d love nothing more than for the other camp mates to grill him about his deplorable leadership as Health Secretary, but I suspect that’s the last thing ITV wants - don’t expect a single word of any political chat to make the final cut - and while his desire to promote awareness of dyslexia is laudable, it too will get lost in the mix of tantrums, sulks and meltdowns.

But Hancock knows that. I suspect he’s banking on winning the public over after it votes him to do trial after trial. If so, I hope he fails.