Staff from Texas Homecare in Glenrothes picture in 1994 after taking part in an assault course fundraiser for the charity Whizz Kids.Staff from Texas Homecare in Glenrothes picture in 1994 after taking part in an assault course fundraiser for the charity Whizz Kids.
Staff from Texas Homecare in Glenrothes picture in 1994 after taking part in an assault course fundraiser for the charity Whizz Kids.

In Pictured: memories of 1994 from Fife Institute to Safeway staff and Texas Warehouse in Glenrothes

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 9th Nov 2024, 15:38 BST
It’s 30 years since these photographs were first taken.

They all come from the archives of the Fife Free Press and most were taken by our staff photographers late in 1994 – 30 years ago. We hope you enjoy the trip down memory lane.

The P1 pupils at Thornton Primary School pictured in 1994 with teacher, Mrs Black.

1. Down memory lane

The P1 pupils at Thornton Primary School pictured in 1994 with teacher, Mrs Black. Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
The P1 pupils at Star of Markinch Primary School pictured in 1994.

2. Down memory lane

The P1 pupils at Star of Markinch Primary School pictured in 1994. Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Demonstrating his Tae Kwon Do moves is Gavin McCann, a black belt from Markinch. The picture was taken in Woodside, Glenrothes, in 1994.

3. Down memory lane

Demonstrating his Tae Kwon Do moves is Gavin McCann, a black belt from Markinch. The picture was taken in Woodside, Glenrothes, in 1994. Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Kinghorn Pipe Band pictured in 1994.

4. Down memory lane

Kinghorn Pipe Band pictured in 1994. Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice