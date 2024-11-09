In Pictured: memories of 1994 from Fife Institute to Safeway staff and Texas Warehouse in Glenrothes

They all come from the archives of the Fife Free Press and most were taken by our staff photographers late in 1994 – 30 years ago. We hope you enjoy the trip down memory lane.
1 / 4
They all come from the archives of the Fife Free Press and most were taken by our staff photographers late in 1994 – 30 years ago. We hope you enjoy the trip down memory lane.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.