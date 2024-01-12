In Pictures: 1990s memories from Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Leven

The archives of the Fife Free Press Group of newspapers are an absolute treasure trove.
The pictures first appeared in the Fife Free Press, East Fife Mail and Glenrothes Gazette in the 1990s, and capture some of the faces who made the headlines across that decade.
1. Fife memories
It's all smiles from these youngsters just starting out at Elie Primary School in 1993 Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Fife memories
Councillor Irene Connolly cuts a ribbon to open the new lounge at Memorial Court care home in September 1993. Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Fife memories
Kirkcaldy Canoe Club in 1995 Photo: n/a
4. Fife memories
The start of the fun run at the east end of the prom’ during Leven Civic Week in 1992. Photo: Fife Free Press