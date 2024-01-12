News you can trust since 1871
In Pictures: 1990s memories from Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Leven

The archives of the Fife Free Press Group of newspapers are an absolute treasure trove.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 12th Jan 2024, 15:44 GMT

The pictures first appeared in the Fife Free Press, East Fife Mail and Glenrothes Gazette in the 1990s, and capture some of the faces who made the headlines across that decade.

It's all smiles from these youngsters just starting out at Elie Primary School in 1993

1. Fife memories

It's all smiles from these youngsters just starting out at Elie Primary School in 1993 Photo: Fife Free Press

Councillor Irene Connolly cuts a ribbon to open the new lounge at Memorial Court care home in September 1993.

2. Fife memories

Councillor Irene Connolly cuts a ribbon to open the new lounge at Memorial Court care home in September 1993. Photo: Fife Free Press

Kirkcaldy Canoe Club in 1995

3. Fife memories

Kirkcaldy Canoe Club in 1995 Photo: n/a

The start of the fun run at the east end of the prom’ during Leven Civic Week in 1992.

4. Fife memories

The start of the fun run at the east end of the prom’ during Leven Civic Week in 1992. Photo: Fife Free Press

