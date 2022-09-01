In Pictures: 60 years of friendship through Kirkcaldy-Ingolstadt town twin link

A declaration of friendship was signed that tied the Lang Toun with the Bavarian town.

Over the decades, many visits have been made between the two, and numerous lasting friendships formed.

These pictures give just a glimpse into the ties that bind thanks to the commitment of the volunteers at the heart of the link.

1. 60 years of friendship The story from the 1962 archives of the Fife Free Press announcing the creation of the Ingolstadt link.

2. 60 years of friendship Rotarians and guests from Ingolstadt on a visit to the Scottish Parliament with David Torrance MSP

3. 60 years of friendship From Left Councillor Carol Lindsay, James Wallace, Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band, Robert Main, Chairman Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association, George Wallace Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band, William Wallace Kirkcaldy and District Pipe band.

4. 60 years of friendship A group of 40 Bavarian students from Kirkcaldy's twin town on Ingolstadt visited the Lang Toun in 1992. To mark the occasion Provost Robert King presented a plaque to one of the teachers accompanying the students, Herr Spockner.