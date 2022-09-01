News you can trust since 1871
Robert Main Hoists the Inglostatd Flag at the Town House in 2018. From left, James Cooper Ally Moghimian James Wallace Les Soper Front Cllr Carol Lindsay Cllr Neil Crooks Alice soper.

In Pictures: 60 years of friendship through Kirkcaldy-Ingolstadt town twin link

Sixty years ago this month, Kirkcaldy forged its town twin link with Ingolstadt.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:21 pm

A declaration of friendship was signed that tied the Lang Toun with the Bavarian town.

Over the decades, many visits have been made between the two, and numerous lasting friendships formed.

These pictures give just a glimpse into the ties that bind thanks to the commitment of the volunteers at the heart of the link.

The story from the 1962 archives of the Fife Free Press announcing the creation of the Ingolstadt link.

Photo: Fife Free Press

Rotarians and guests from Ingolstadt on a visit to the Scottish Parliament with David Torrance MSP

Photo: NA

From Left Councillor Carol Lindsay, James Wallace, Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band, Robert Main, Chairman Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association, George Wallace Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band, William Wallace Kirkcaldy and District Pipe band. Pic: Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association

Photo: Contributed

A group of 40 Bavarian students from Kirkcaldy's twin town on Ingolstadt visited the Lang Toun in 1992. To mark the occasion Provost Robert King presented a plaque to one of the teachers accompanying the students, Herr Spockner.

Photo: FFP

