In pictures: a gallery of Fife bands through the decades

Some have gone on to big success, while others have remained firmly local and still pull in crowds on a regular basis. These photos, mainly from the 1980s and 90s came from our newspaper archives and showcase just some of the bands who appeared in our magazine pages over the years.
1. Fife bands
One of the region's great success stories - Darlingheart. They toured with several major bands, including Blur and Radiohead. The band consisted of Cameron Campbell (guitar), Clark Thomson (bass) and Cora Bissett who went on to become an acclaimed director, and the band's story featured in her hit show 'What Girls Are Made Of' Photo: submitted
2. Fife bands
The Columbos, one of the most successful bands on the circuit with a huge following. Photo: Fife Photo Agency
3. Fife bands
Give Up The Ghost who were part of a thriving music scene in the late 1980s Photo: Submitted
4. Fife bands
Monkey Puzzle Photo: Submitted