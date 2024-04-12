Three great Fife bands - Give Up The Ghost, The Fife and The Sangsters (Pics: Submitted)Three great Fife bands - Give Up The Ghost, The Fife and The Sangsters (Pics: Submitted)
In pictures: a gallery of Fife bands through the decades

Fife has produced many great bands.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 12th Apr 2024, 14:22 BST

Some have gone on to big success, while others have remained firmly local and still pull in crowds on a regular basis. These photos, mainly from the 1980s and 90s came from our newspaper archives and showcase just some of the bands who appeared in our magazine pages over the years.

One of the region's great success stories - Darlingheart. They toured with several major bands, including Blur and Radiohead. The band consisted of Cameron Campbell (guitar), Clark Thomson (bass) and Cora Bissett who went on to become an acclaimed director, and the band's story featured in her hit show 'What Girls Are Made Of'

One of the region's great success stories - Darlingheart. They toured with several major bands, including Blur and Radiohead. The band consisted of Cameron Campbell (guitar), Clark Thomson (bass) and Cora Bissett who went on to become an acclaimed director, and the band's story featured in her hit show 'What Girls Are Made Of' Photo: submitted

The Columbos, one of the most successful bands on the circuit with a huge following.

The Columbos, one of the most successful bands on the circuit with a huge following. Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Give Up The Ghost who were part of a thriving music scene in the late 1980s

Give Up The Ghost who were part of a thriving music scene in the late 1980s Photo: Submitted

Monkey Puzzle

Monkey Puzzle Photo: Submitted

