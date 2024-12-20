In Pictures: A gallery of photos from 1994 featuring local groups and schools

They originally appeared in the Glenrothes Gazette, and capture some of the events, fundraisers and landmark moments of 1994. We hope you enjoy our trip down memory lane.
Crowds at the Christmas lights switch on in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes, in 1994. Photo: Down memory lane
A young Ian Rankin presents of copy of his book to Auchmuty High School in 1994,. With Mrs Harvey, teacher Photo: Fife Free Press
At the 1994 Glenrothes Christmas lights switch on are (from left)Richard Minter, singer Kenneth McKellar, John Crawford, John Shawcross and Kingdom Centre manager, John Mackay. Photo: Fife Free Press
A photo-call for a 1994 presentation to Children In Need from youngsters at Glenwood High School in Glenrothes Photo: Bill Hill
