A staff photo call at I.G. Laminates in Glenrothes, in 1994. Pictured (from left) are Findlay Beveridge, Allison Harper and Caroline McMillan.

In Pictures: A gallery of photos from 1994 featuring local groups and schools

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 20th Dec 2024, 15:34 BST
Can it really be 30 years ago that these photographs were first taken for our newspapers?

They originally appeared in the Glenrothes Gazette, and capture some of the events, fundraisers and landmark moments of 1994. We hope you enjoy our trip down memory lane.

Crowds at the Christmas lights switch on in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes, in 1994.

Crowds at the Christmas lights switch on in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes, in 1994. Photo: Down memory lane

A young Ian Rankin presents of copy of his book to Auchmuty High School in 1994,. With Mrs Harvey, teacher

A young Ian Rankin presents of copy of his book to Auchmuty High School in 1994,. With Mrs Harvey, teacher Photo: Fife Free Press

At the 1994 Glenrothes Christmas lights switch on are (from left)Richard Minter, singer Kenneth McKellar, John Crawford, John Shawcross and Kingdom Centre manager, John Mackay.

At the 1994 Glenrothes Christmas lights switch on are (from left)Richard Minter, singer Kenneth McKellar, John Crawford, John Shawcross and Kingdom Centre manager, John Mackay. Photo: Fife Free Press

A photo-call for a 1994 presentation to Children In Need from youngsters at Glenwood High School in Glenrothes

A photo-call for a 1994 presentation to Children In Need from youngsters at Glenwood High School in Glenrothes Photo: Bill Hill

