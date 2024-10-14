In Pictures: a gallery of photos from across Fife taken 20 years ago ...

The pictures feature just some of the groups, events and individuals who made the headlines back in 2004, and first appeared in the Fife Free Press, Glenrothes Gazette, East Fife Mail, Fife Herald and St Andrews.
XXX
1. Fife in 2004
Teacher Liz Whatmore leads in the pupils of Burntisland Primary school to a fillm premiere at the Adam Smith Theatre in June 2004 Photo: n/a
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.