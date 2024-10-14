St Andrews children's golf competition 2004.St Andrews children's golf competition 2004.
In Pictures: a gallery of photos from across Fife taken 20 years ago ...

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 14th Oct 2024, 13:18 BST
The pictures feature just some of the groups, events and individuals who made the headlines back in 2004, and first appeared in the Fife Free Press, Glenrothes Gazette, East Fife Mail, Fife Herald and St Andrews.

Teacher Liz Whatmore leads in the pupils of Burntisland Primary school to a fillm premiere at the Adam Smith Theatre in June 2004

Teacher Liz Whatmore leads in the pupils of Burntisland Primary school to a fillm premiere at the Adam Smith Theatre in June 2004

Kinburn Bowling Club opening day 2004.

Kinburn Bowling Club opening day 2004.

North East Fife Sports Quiz winners, 2004.

North East Fife Sports Quiz winners, 2004.

Cupar Soccer Sevens 2004

Cupar Soccer Sevens 2004

