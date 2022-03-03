Kirkcaldy Rugby Club's Wee Blues P6 team which took part in the Madras Tournament.placeholder image
In Pictures: A glimpse of life in Fife in this gallery from 2008

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 3rd Mar 2022, 19:53 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 13:32 BST
More than 15 years have passed since these photos were first published.

They all appeared in the pages of the Fife Free Press in 2008, and give a snapshot of the stories and events which made the news.

Pupils from high schools across Kirkcaldy got an insight into career opportunities at the Adam Smith College.

Pupils from high schools across Kirkcaldy got an insight into career opportunities at the Adam Smith College. Photo: Fife Free Press

Celebrating the Chinese New Year are Kirkcaldy West Primary pupils Katie Bell and Keri Napier. Behind them in the dragon outfit is Nathan Mitchell.

Celebrating the Chinese New Year are Kirkcaldy West Primary pupils Katie Bell and Keri Napier. Behind them in the dragon outfit is Nathan Mitchell. Photo: Fife Free Press

Pupils from Dunnikier Primary School at the 2008 Fife Festival of Music

Pupils from Dunnikier Primary School at the 2008 Fife Festival of Music Photo: Fife Free Press

Staff from Pets At Home in Kirkcaldy donated £1000 to Thornton'’s Second Chance Kennels.

Staff from Pets At Home in Kirkcaldy donated £1000 to Thornton'’s Second Chance Kennels. Photo: Fife Free Press

