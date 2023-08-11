In pictures: a look back to 1988's galas, awards and Primary One classes

1 . Memories of 1988

July 1988 saw a big cheque handed over at Markinch Bowling Club to the National Association for Colitis and Crohn’s Disease. It was raised via a sponsored walk. Making the presentation is Mrs Gillian Hamer-Hodges (right) to Mrs Christine Munro, with some of the walkers in the background Picture taken by Robert Mackie, freelance photographer, Kirkcaldy. Photo: Bob Mackie