Long service awards for staff at Laidlaw (Fife) pictured in 1988 - Stewart Forrest, managing director, presents trays to (from left) Bob Taylor, Bob Good, Jock McKay, Donald Smith and Bob Christie.

In pictures: a look back to 1988's galas, awards and Primary One classes

All of these pictures first appeared in the pages of our newspaper, the Glenrothes Gazette, in 1988.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 15:27 BST

They feature some of the events and presentations staged during that summer across the town.

July 1988 saw a big cheque handed over at Markinch Bowling Club to the National Association for Colitis and Crohn’s Disease. It was raised via a sponsored walk. Making the presentation is Mrs Gillian Hamer-Hodges (right) to Mrs Christine Munro, with some of the walkers in the background Picture taken by Robert Mackie, freelance photographer, Kirkcaldy.

1. Memories of 1988

July 1988 saw a big cheque handed over at Markinch Bowling Club to the National Association for Colitis and Crohn’s Disease. It was raised via a sponsored walk. Making the presentation is Mrs Gillian Hamer-Hodges (right) to Mrs Christine Munro, with some of the walkers in the background Picture taken by Robert Mackie, freelance photographer, Kirkcaldy. Photo: Bob Mackie

North Glenrothes Gala in 1988 - pictured are committee member Dave Neave with five-year old Gillian Carson from Pitcoudie.

2. Memories of 1988

North Glenrothes Gala in 1988 - pictured are committee member Dave Neave with five-year old Gillian Carson from Pitcoudie. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette

Under starter’s orders are runners from the Glenrothes Highland Games staged at Warout Stadium in 1988.

3. Memories of 1988

Under starter’s orders are runners from the Glenrothes Highland Games staged at Warout Stadium in 1988. Photo: Robert Mackie

A cheque presentation in 1988 to the Cancer Research Campaign for £380. It took place at the Stakis Albany Hotel in Glenrothes and came from Glenrothes and Leven Slimming Magazine club members. Pictured are Helen Weir, committee member; Betty McLean, who is chair of Cancer Research; with Liz Roberts (deputy) and Margaret Stanford, group leader of the club.

4. Memories of 1988

A cheque presentation in 1988 to the Cancer Research Campaign for £380. It took place at the Stakis Albany Hotel in Glenrothes and came from Glenrothes and Leven Slimming Magazine club members. Pictured are Helen Weir, committee member; Betty McLean, who is chair of Cancer Research; with Liz Roberts (deputy) and Margaret Stanford, group leader of the club. Photo: Robert Mackie

