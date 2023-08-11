In pictures: a look back to 1988's galas, awards and Primary One classes

All of these pictures first appeared in the pages of our newspaper, the Glenrothes Gazette, in 1988.
They feature some of the events and presentations staged during that summer across the town.
1. Memories of 1988
July 1988 saw a big cheque handed over at Markinch Bowling Club to the National Association for Colitis and Crohn’s Disease. It was raised via a sponsored walk. Making the presentation is Mrs Gillian Hamer-Hodges (right) to Mrs Christine Munro, with some of the walkers in the background Picture taken by Robert Mackie, freelance photographer, Kirkcaldy. Photo: Bob Mackie
2. Memories of 1988
North Glenrothes Gala in 1988 - pictured are committee member Dave Neave with five-year old Gillian Carson from Pitcoudie. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
3. Memories of 1988
Under starter’s orders are runners from the Glenrothes Highland Games staged at Warout Stadium in 1988. Photo: Robert Mackie
4. Memories of 1988
A cheque presentation in 1988 to the Cancer Research Campaign for £380. It took place at the Stakis Albany Hotel in Glenrothes and came from Glenrothes and Leven Slimming Magazine club members. Pictured are Helen Weir, committee member; Betty McLean, who is chair of Cancer Research; with Liz Roberts (deputy) and Margaret Stanford, group leader of the club. Photo: Robert Mackie