In Pictures: Aberdour Festival launches with parade, raft race and crowning of king and queen

The 41st Aberdour Festival got underway at the weekend with its opening parade and crowning of the gala king and queen.

It signalled the start of ten days of activities and events at venues across the village . The programme includes talks, live music, comedy, walks, and a showcase of the work of new and established artists at a number of venues.

This year’s theme is ‘100 years of television,’ as 2025 marks the centenary of the first television image transmitted by Scottish inventor, John Logie Baird. It will be the theme for the family games night as well as the parade, sandcastle competition, raft race and scarecrow trail.

On August 1, Hawkscraig Road football pitch is the venue for the village’s Teddy Bear Picnic when you can bring your favourite teddy bear, a picnic blanket, and lunch. There’ll be games, and plenty of teddy-themed fun!

The festival runs until August 3.

Festival queen Mila Crichton with her attendant Tsveti Adamik, with festival king is Owen Nicholson with his attendant Lucas Fenton.

The parade was a great day out ...

The parade attracted folk of all ages ...

The parade followed the royal party.

