In pictures: All the action from Burntisland Highland Games 2024

By Fiona Dobie
Published 16th Jul 2024, 15:37 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 15:44 BST
The weather remained kind as crowds turned out on Monday to show their support for Burntisland Highland Games.

The annual event saw the Links transformed into a sporting arena hosting a range of athletics, cycling and heavy weight events. Among them for the first time this year was a field of female competitors for the heavy weight events.

There was of course also the popular Highland dancing competition.

Locals and visitors could be found at the arena watching the action unfold and it was a great family day out.

Chieftain Ian Archibald got the day officially underway following a parade, led by Burntisland and District Pipe Band, from the Burgh Chambers to the arena on the town’s Links.

Ahead of the opening of the Games the annual Exiles reception was hosted by Burntisland Community Council in the Chambers.

Photographer Mark Ferguson was among those enjoying the day’s events.

Burntisland Highland Games took place on the Links on Monday. (Pics: Mark Ferguson)

1. Burntisland Highland Games 2024

Burntisland Highland Games took place on the Links on Monday. (Pics: Mark Ferguson) Photo: Mark Ferguson

This year's Burntisland Civic Week Royal Party.

2. Burntisland Highland Games 2024

This year's Burntisland Civic Week Royal Party. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Provost Jim Leishman addresses the Exiles reception.

3. Burntisland Highland Games 2024

Provost Jim Leishman addresses the Exiles reception. Photo: Mark Ferguson

The annual Exiles reception in the Burgh Chambers.

4. Burntisland Highland Games 2024

The annual Exiles reception in the Burgh Chambers. Photo: Mark Ferguson

