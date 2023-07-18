News you can trust since 1871
Burntisland and District Pipe Band led the parade to the Links ahead of the official opening. (Pic: Scott Louden)Burntisland and District Pipe Band led the parade to the Links ahead of the official opening. (Pic: Scott Louden)
In pictures: All the action on the Links at Burntisland Highland Games 2023

Crowds turned out on the Links in Burntisland on Monday for the town’s Highland Games.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:10 BST

With a packed programme, including Highland dancing, cycling, running and heavy events, it promised to be a great day out for the whole family. Both locals and visitors could be found at the arena watching the action unfold.

Chieftain Carole Anne Crossan got the day officially underway at noon following a parade, led by Burntisland and District Pipe Band, from the Burgh Chambers to the area on the Links.

Photographer Scott Louden was among those enjoying the day’s events. Here are his images from the Links. Photographs from the Exiles reception and parade can be found at www.fifetoday.co.uk

Games Chieftain Carole Anne Crossan with the Games officials.

1. Burntisland Highland Games 2023

Games Chieftain Carole Anne Crossan with the Games officials. Photo: Scott Louden

Games Chieftain Carole Anne Crossan officially opens the event on Monday.

2. Burntisland Highland Games 2023

Games Chieftain Carole Anne Crossan officially opens the event on Monday. Photo: Scott Louden

Some of the young dancers showing off their skills.

3. Burntisland Highland Games 2023

Some of the young dancers showing off their skills. Photo: Scott Louden

Waiting their turn.

4. Burntisland Highland Games 2023

Waiting their turn. Photo: Scott Louden

Related topics:Highland