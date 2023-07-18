In pictures: All the action on the Links at Burntisland Highland Games 2023

Crowds turned out on the Links in Burntisland on Monday for the town’s Highland Games.

With a packed programme, including Highland dancing, cycling, running and heavy events, it promised to be a great day out for the whole family. Both locals and visitors could be found at the arena watching the action unfold.

Chieftain Carole Anne Crossan got the day officially underway at noon following a parade, led by Burntisland and District Pipe Band, from the Burgh Chambers to the area on the Links.

Photographer Scott Louden was among those enjoying the day’s events. Here are his images from the Links. Photographs from the Exiles reception and parade can be found at www.fifetoday.co.uk

1 . Burntisland Highland Games 2023 Games Chieftain Carole Anne Crossan with the Games officials. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . Burntisland Highland Games 2023 Games Chieftain Carole Anne Crossan officially opens the event on Monday. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . Burntisland Highland Games 2023 Some of the young dancers showing off their skills. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4 . Burntisland Highland Games 2023 Waiting their turn. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

