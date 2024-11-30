In Pictures: Beauty & The Beast's stunning panto at the Byre Theatre

The Byre will welcome around 11,000 festive fans to the theatre across 55 performances, with 13 of those shows being especially for schools and groups in the region and beyond.

Writer and Director Gordon Barr has created a fresh adaptation of the well-known story. In this version, Belle is the hero of the piece and while true love might defeat the baddies in every other panto, in this festive fable, we’ve got a Belle who isn’t exactly in the mood and her mum who is sassy, brassy and in no way classy. The production promises singing, dancing and a bunch of laughs for everyone.