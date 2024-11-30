Lavish costumes are just one of the show's many highlightsplaceholder image
Lavish costumes are just one of the show's many highlights

In Pictures: Beauty & The Beast's stunning panto at the Byre Theatre

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 30th Nov 2024, 13:49 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 13:59 BST
The curtain has gone up on this year’s panto at the Byre Theatre - and it has a stunning, lavish spectacle.

Beauty and the Beast is the tenth anniversary production between the St Andrews venue and Glasgow’s Bard in the Botanics.

The Byre will welcome around 11,000 festive fans to the theatre across 55 performances, with 13 of those shows being especially for schools and groups in the region and beyond.

Writer and Director Gordon Barr has created a fresh adaptation of the well-known story. In this version, Belle is the hero of the piece and while true love might defeat the baddies in every other panto, in this festive fable, we’ve got a Belle who isn’t exactly in the mood and her mum who is sassy, brassy and in no way classy. The production promises singing, dancing and a bunch of laughs for everyone.

Ticket info and show times at www.byretheatre.com

Beauty and the beast share a special moment

1. Beauty & The Beast

Beauty and the beast share a special moment Photo: Viktoria Begg

Writer and Director Gordon Barr has created a fresh adaptation of the well-known story for the town

2. Beauty & The Beast

Writer and Director Gordon Barr has created a fresh adaptation of the well-known story for the town Photo: Viktoria Begg

The show has everything you'd want from a great panto

3. Beauty & The Beast

The show has everything you'd want from a great panto Photo: Viktoria Begg

The cast of Beauty & The Beast

4. Beauty & The Beast

The cast of Beauty & The Beast Photo: Viktoria Begg

