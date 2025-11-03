In Pictures: Britain In Bloom judges in Kirkcaldy before revealing gold award win

The bid was led by Growing Kirkcaldy, and impressed the judges who came to town in August, accompanied by a film crew from BBC’s The One Show which featured the Lang Toun in its results announcement on Friday.

Growing Kirkcaldy received a gold certificate in its town and city centres category.

The group was one of three Scottish finalists nominated to the UK finals after success last year in the Beautiful Scotland competition run by Keep Scotland Beautiful. The others nominated were Aberdeen City’s Aberdeen Communities Together and Falkirk’s Let’s Get Grangemouth Clean G-Litter Team.

Juliette Camburn, senior officer, community initiatives at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’m delighted to see Growing Kirkcaldy recognised for their fantastic efforts at the Britain in Bloom awards ceremony.

“All of our Beautiful Scotland groups are committed to climate and nature action as well as community gardening, and the preservation and enhancement of their neighbourhoods. They all do so much spectacular work in their communities. Our Scottish representatives are valued by so many and seeing their efforts recognised so widely is truly well deserved.

The judges were welcomed to the war memorial gardens before embarking on a tour down Kirk Wynd, and along the High Street to the red heart on the Esplanade, and then on to Volunteers Green.

They were shown the work which has gone into creating floral displays as well as tackling some of the eyesore buildings with the support of the Kirkcaldy Lottery, Corra Foundation and Adam Smith Global Foundation.

New artwork was added to Kirk Wynd by Rachel Devine, while the frontage of the former Clydesdale Bank painted, and artwork added to the windows of the former Kirkcaldy Indoor Market. New logos celebrating the Lang Toun designed by Susan McGill also featured on planter boxes next to the red heart.

The judges’ visit marked the culmination of several m months of work by members of Growing Kirkcaldy.

