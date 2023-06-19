In pictures: Burntisland Civic Week's 'Around the World' parade
Ten days of events for Burntisland Civic Week kicked off at the weekend.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:39 BST
Saturday saw the crowning of the Summer King and Queen – Leo Fraser and Kai Chatikobo – in the Parish Church before the parade made its way through the town’s streets to the Links. Bill Kirkhope and Joana Barron, winners of the community awards, did the honours of crowning the pair.
Community groups and organisations came together to take part in the parade, which had an Around the World theme this year.
Photographer Walter Neilson captured these images from the day.
