The Royal Party, including King Leo Fraser and Queen Kai Chatikobo with Bill Kirkhope and Joana Baron who crowned them. (Picture: Fife Photo Agency)The Royal Party, including King Leo Fraser and Queen Kai Chatikobo with Bill Kirkhope and Joana Baron who crowned them. (Picture: Fife Photo Agency)
In pictures: Burntisland Civic Week's 'Around the World' parade

Ten days of events for Burntisland Civic Week kicked off at the weekend.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:39 BST

Saturday saw the crowning of the Summer King and Queen – Leo Fraser and Kai Chatikobo – in the Parish Church before the parade made its way through the town’s streets to the Links. Bill Kirkhope and Joana Barron, winners of the community awards, did the honours of crowning the pair.

Community groups and organisations came together to take part in the parade, which had an Around the World theme this year.

Photographer Walter Neilson captured these images from the day.

The annual Civic Week Parade took place on Saturday.

1. Burntisland Civic Week 2023

The annual Civic Week Parade took place on Saturday.


Pupils from Burntisland Primary took part in the parade

2. Burntisland Civic Week 2023

Pupils from Burntisland Primary took part in the parade


Local Scouts took part in the event.

3. Burntisland Civic Week 2023

Local Scouts took part in the event.


This year's theme for parade day was 'Around the World'.

4. Burntisland Civic Week 2023

This year's theme for parade day was 'Around the World'.


