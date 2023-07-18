News you can trust since 1871
The Royal party including Summer Queen Kai Chatikobo and Summer King Leo Fraser with Burntisland Exiles, Deputy Provost Dave Dempsey, Neale Hanvey MP, Councillor Lesley Backhouse, Councillor Julie Macdougall and Games Chieftan Carole Anne Crossan. (Pic: Scott Louden).The Royal party including Summer Queen Kai Chatikobo and Summer King Leo Fraser with Burntisland Exiles, Deputy Provost Dave Dempsey, Neale Hanvey MP, Councillor Lesley Backhouse, Councillor Julie Macdougall and Games Chieftan Carole Anne Crossan. (Pic: Scott Louden).
In pictures: Burntisland Highland Games Exiles Reception and Parade

The Burntisland community came together on Monday for its annual Games Day.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 18th Jul 2023, 07:32 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 07:33 BST

Ahead of the traditional Highland Games on the town’s Links, the Burntisland Exiles Reception took place in the Burgh Chambers. Hosted by the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council the event welcomes those former Burntisland folk who have moved away back for the celebrations. Among those attending are the town’s Civic Week royal party and invited guests including local politicians and Burntisland’s community award winners. This year’s Games Chieftain, Carole Anne Crossan was also there.

Following refreshments and speeches in the Burgh Chambers, guests joined the parade along the High Street to the Links for the official opening of the Games. The procession was led by Burntisland and District Pipe Band.

Photographer Scott Louden captured these images from the Exiles Reception and parade. For more images from the day’s events visit www.fifetoday.co.uk

Games Chieftain Carole Anne Crossan speaks to Bill Kirkhope, community award winner, during the Exiles reception at the Burgh Chambers.

Games Chieftain Carole Anne Crossan speaks to Bill Kirkhope, community award winner, during the Exiles reception at the Burgh Chambers. Photo: Scott Louden

Ian Archibald, Carole Anne Crossan and Bill Kirkhope were among the guests at the reception.

Ian Archibald, Carole Anne Crossan and Bill Kirkhope were among the guests at the reception. Photo: Scott Louden

Enjoying the refreshments at the Exiles reception

Enjoying the refreshments at the Exiles reception Photo: Scott Louden

At the Exiles Reception.

At the Exiles Reception. Photo: Scott Louden

