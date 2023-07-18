In pictures: Burntisland Highland Games Exiles Reception and Parade

Ahead of the traditional Highland Games on the town’s Links, the Burntisland Exiles Reception took place in the Burgh Chambers. Hosted by the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council the event welcomes those former Burntisland folk who have moved away back for the celebrations. Among those attending are the town’s Civic Week royal party and invited guests including local politicians and Burntisland’s community award winners. This year’s Games Chieftain, Carole Anne Crossan was also there.