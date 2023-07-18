In pictures: Burntisland Highland Games Exiles Reception and Parade
Ahead of the traditional Highland Games on the town’s Links, the Burntisland Exiles Reception took place in the Burgh Chambers. Hosted by the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council the event welcomes those former Burntisland folk who have moved away back for the celebrations. Among those attending are the town’s Civic Week royal party and invited guests including local politicians and Burntisland’s community award winners. This year’s Games Chieftain, Carole Anne Crossan was also there.
Following refreshments and speeches in the Burgh Chambers, guests joined the parade along the High Street to the Links for the official opening of the Games. The procession was led by Burntisland and District Pipe Band.
Photographer Scott Louden captured these images from the Exiles Reception and parade.