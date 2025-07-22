In Pictures: Burntisland Highland Games – from heavyweights to dancers

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 17:39 BST
Burntisland Highland Games brought the crowds out in force on Monday.

One of Scotland’s most traditional events, they are a spectacle steeped in history, and rich in competition.

People have been coming to The Links in Burntisland for centuries for this specific Games Day which marks the start of Fife’s traditional Fair Fortnight when factories shut down and thousands upon thousands of folk started their summer holidays.

Those industrial days may be gone, but the annual holiday prevails, and Games Day endures as this fantastic gallery of photos shows.

Dancers back to back on stage ...

1. Burntisland Highland Games 2025

Dancers back to back on stage ... Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
The cycling events were thrilling to watch.

2. Burntisland Highland Games 2025

The cycling events were thrilling to watch. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Racing to the finishing line.

3. Burntisland Highland Games 2025

Racing to the finishing line. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Leading from the front ...

4. Burntisland Highland Games

Leading from the front ... Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandFife
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice