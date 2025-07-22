One of Scotland’s most traditional events, they are a spectacle steeped in history, and rich in competition.
People have been coming to The Links in Burntisland for centuries for this specific Games Day which marks the start of Fife’s traditional Fair Fortnight when factories shut down and thousands upon thousands of folk started their summer holidays.
Those industrial days may be gone, but the annual holiday prevails, and Games Day endures as this fantastic gallery of photos shows.
