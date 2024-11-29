Sarah Hendry School of Dance staged their 1994 Christmas party at Follies in Glenrothes.Sarah Hendry School of Dance staged their 1994 Christmas party at Follies in Glenrothes.
Sarah Hendry School of Dance staged their 1994 Christmas party at Follies in Glenrothes.

In Pictures: Christmas parties in Fife from 30 years ago ...

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 29th Nov 2024, 13:20 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 13:22 BST
The archives of the Fife Free Press contains tens of thousands of photos.

This small selection spotlight Christmas parties which were held in 1994 and feature just some of the local groups who got together to mark the festive season. Enjoy the memories.

A Christmas concert staged by pupils of Glenrothes High School in December 1994.

A Christmas concert staged by pupils of Glenrothes High School in December 1994. Photo: Fife Free Press

Party time for youngsters at the Lomond Centre, Glenrothes in December 1994.The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

Party time for youngsters at the Lomond Centre, Glenrothes in December 1994.The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

Party hats and festive food at this Christmas gathering for residents of South Parks in 1994. It was held at the Lomond Centre in Glenrothes.

Party hats and festive food at this Christmas gathering for residents of South Parks in 1994. It was held at the Lomond Centre in Glenrothes. Photo: Fife Free Press

No details for this photo other than it was taken in December 1994 and featured youngsters at a Christmas party hosted by Somerfield, The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

No details for this photo other than it was taken in December 1994 and featured youngsters at a Christmas party hosted by Somerfield, The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

