In Pictures: colourful sights as sun shines on parade to launch Burntisland Civic Week

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 16th Jun 2024, 10:16 BST
Burntisland Civic Week 2024 got off to a fantastic start with a colourful parade through town on Saturday.

Community groups and locals turned out in good number to enjoy the spectacle on a sunny summer’s day to mark the start of the celebrations.

Burntisland and District Pipe Band paraded along East Leven Street, and the Summer King and Queen – Bea Twaddle and Conall Sweaton – were crowned by community award winner Tom Courts before everyone headed to the Links for an afternoon of entertainment hosted by Radio Lollipop.

A throw back to the 80s with Cherrelle Hadden and daughter Arla, 8, and grandmother Lynn Morran.

A throw back to the 80s with Cherrelle Hadden and daughter Arla, 8, and grandmother Lynn Morran.

For those about to rock! Bringing the glamour of rock band Kiss to Burntisland

For those about to rock! Bringing the glamour of rock band Kiss to Burntisland

Pipers head into Burntisland Links

Pipers head into Burntisland Links

Pipes and drums were at the forefront of the parade

Pipes and drums were at the forefront of the parade

