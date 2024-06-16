In Pictures: colourful sights as sun shines on parade to launch Burntisland Civic Week

Community groups and locals turned out in good number to enjoy the spectacle on a sunny summer’s day to mark the start of the celebrations.
Burntisland and District Pipe Band paraded along East Leven Street, and the Summer King and Queen – Bea Twaddle and Conall Sweaton – were crowned by community award winner Tom Courts before everyone headed to the Links for an afternoon of entertainment hosted by Radio Lollipop.
A throw back to the 80s with Cherrelle Hadden and daughter Arla, 8, and grandmother Lynn Morran. Photo: Fife Photo Agency
For those about to rock! Bringing the glamour of rock band Kiss to Burntisland Photo: Fife Photo Agency
Pipers head into Burntisland Links Photo: Fife Photo Agency
Pipes and drums were at the forefront of the parade Photo: Fife Photo Agency