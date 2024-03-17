In Pictures: crowds flock to 2024 Fife College food fayre in Kirkcaldy

Food and drink producers from around the region took over Fife College’s St Brycedale campus in Kirkcaldy for a day of demonstrations, workshops and classes at the college’s food fayre held on Saturday.
Huge crowds poured through the doors throughout the day to sample their food and enjoy the atmosphere.

Top chef Sarah Rankin, a Masterchef finalist, gave a demonstration with further masterclasses from executive and pastry chefs from the Fairmont hotel in St Andrews, and Colin McPhail from Kirkcaldy’s the Baker’s Apprentice.

Abby & Izzy Crawford at the cake decorating class

Colin McPhail from Bakers Apprentice gave a cake decorating demonstration

Centre Stage dance school entertained the crowds at the St Brycedale campus

Chef Eadie Manson with students Leah Carstairs & Chelsea Dick

