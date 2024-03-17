In Pictures: crowds flock to 2024 Fife College food fayre in Kirkcaldy

Huge crowds poured through the doors throughout the day to sample their food and enjoy the atmosphere.
Top chef Sarah Rankin, a Masterchef finalist, gave a demonstration with further masterclasses from executive and pastry chefs from the Fairmont hotel in St Andrews, and Colin McPhail from Kirkcaldy’s the Baker’s Apprentice.
1. Fife Food Festival
Abby & Izzy Crawford at the cake decorating class Photo:
2. Fife Food Festival
Colin McPhail from Bakers Apprentice gave a cake decorating demonstration Photo:
3. Fife Food Festival
Centre Stage dance school entertained the crowds at the St Brycedale campus Photo:
4. Fife Food Festival
Chef Eadie Manson with students Leah Carstairs & Chelsea Dick Photo: