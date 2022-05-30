There were multiple inflatables, fun fair rides, such as the teacups and a roller coaster, chair-o-planes and more for youngsters, as well as music and games.
There were also be a whole host of stalls from local traders exhibiting their products, from food to crafts.
1. Dunnikier Country Park Fayre
Crowds flocked to the event which was held over Saturday and Sunday
2. Dunnikier Country Park Fayre
Great to see smiling faces at the fayre
3. Dunnikier Country Park Fayre
Lots of fun for youngsters at the fayre
4. Dunnikier Country Park Fayre
The event returned after a two year absence due to lockdown.
