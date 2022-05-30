Fairground tea cup rides are always popular

In Pictures: Crowds flock to Dunnikier Park Country Fayre after two year absence

After a two year hiatus, Dunnikier Country Park Fayre returned at the weekend.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 30th May 2022, 10:25 am

There were multiple inflatables, fun fair rides, such as the teacups and a roller coaster, chair-o-planes and more for youngsters, as well as music and games.

There were also be a whole host of stalls from local traders exhibiting their products, from food to crafts.

Dunnikier Country Park Fayre

Crowds flocked to the event which was held over Saturday and Sunday

Dunnikier Country Park Fayre

Great to see smiling faces at the fayre

Dunnikier Country Park Fayre

Lots of fun for youngsters at the fayre

Dunnikier Country Park Fayre

The event returned after a two year absence due to lockdown.

