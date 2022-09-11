In Pictures: Crowds line streets for Queen’s final journey

It will take some six hours to complete.
Huge crowds lined the streets of Ballater and stood in silence as it passed.
Many thousands are expected to be present as the cortege makes its way through Aberdeen, Perth and Dundee before crossing the Forth to the capital.
1. The Queen's final journey
The hearse leaves Balmoral as it begins its journey to Edinburgh (Pic: PA/Owen Humphreys)
Photo: Owen Humphreys
2. The Queen's final journey
A man looks on from a bench with a bouquet of flowers as he waits to view the cortege in Ballater (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
3. The Queen's final journey
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II covered with the Royal Standard of Scotland and flowers is driven away from Balmoral Castle (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN
4. The Queen's final journey
The hearse leaves Balmoral (Pic: PA/Owen Humphreys)
Photo: Owen Humphreys