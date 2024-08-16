In Pictures: Cupar Explorer Scouts’ summer camp in Western Isles

The adventure, which took months of behind the scenes planning by Cupar Explorer Scout leaders, provided a blend of outdoor activities, team-building experiences, and community engagement.

The camp was set against the stunning backdrop of the Isle of Lewis and Harris, and the 16 Explorers, aged between 14 and 17, accompanied by five volunteer leaders, had the unique opportunity to explore some of Scotland’s most remote and unspoiled environments.

Highlights included hiking along the coast to the Butt of Lewis, mountain biking in the grounds of Lews Castle in Stornoway, kayaking on Harris, and visiting the ancient Standing Stones of Callanish. The Explorers also went indoor climbing at the sports centre in Stornoway and enjoyed two trips to the swimming pool.

One of the most memorable experiences was a night camping next to Horgabost beach on Harris. Here, the Explorers enjoyed some sunset swimming at the beach and marshmallows around a campfire – with just enough breeze to keep the midges away!

It was here that several of the Explorers also received their school exam results by text the next morning.

With most evenings spent at Stornoway Scout Hall – the use of which was generously provided by Stornoway Scout Group - Explorers cooked and ate meals together, played games and reflected on the day’s adventures.

On their first day, a Sunday morning wander around Stornoway saw the whole group unexpectedly invited in to experience a Gaelic psalm service at the local Free Church. A warm welcome was also received from locals at the village hall on a rainswept visit to the island of Scalpay. On the final day, Tolsta beach, north of Stornoway, was the setting for an impromptu sandcastle building competition.

Cupar assistant Explorer leader, Michael Alexander, said: "This year’s summer camp was truly special. The Western Isles offered an incredible setting for the Explorers to challenge themselves and grow as individuals. They faced every challenge with determination and came away with a real sense of achievement. They were great ambassadors for Scouting, Fife and themselves.”

Cupar Explorer Scouts are grateful for funding support from Cupar Common Good Fund, Allander Trust, Cupar Settlement Trust and Fife Charities Trust.

While high winds and intermittent downpours meant some of the planned activities had to be re-organised at the last minute, the camp itinerary was still packed with activities that challenged the Explorers both physically and mentally.

