In pictures: Day of music and fundraising at Rock the Rovers 2024

The annual Rock the Rovers event, which is now in its 17th year, took place at Styx in Kirkcaldy on Sunday.

Over the years, the music event has raised thousands of pounds for good causes – and this year was no different.

Seven acts took to the stage to entertain those gathered in a bid to help raise cash for Raith Rovers FC, the Cookie Jar Foundation, Trust in Fife, Crohn’s and Colitis UK and Scottish Disability Golf and Curling.

The event also celebrated the 30th anniversary of Raith’s 1994 Coca Cola Cup Final win over Celtic, with the match shown on the venue’s screens throughout the day.

The music acts performing this year were 3s a Crowd, Steph Gilmour, Charles Wood and Albo, Slipstream, Gavin Patrick, Slipstream, State of Emergency and David and Marrakesh.

Rock the Rovers started as part of the Reclaim the Rovers campaign in 2005 to raise money to help save the football club. Since then the even has donated thousands to the team as well as to many other good causes and charities.

1 . Rock The Rovers The annual fundraiser once again took place in Styx on Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . Rock The Rovers Steph Gilmour was one of the acts to take to the stage at Sunday's event. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . Rock The Rovers Peter with his children Matthew, 3, and Sophie-Holly, 5. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4 . Rock The Rovers Pals Wullie and Eddie were among those enjoying the live music. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales